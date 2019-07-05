× Child in serious condition after being pulled unresponsive from pool at Moab rec center

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A child is in serious condition after being revived at a pool at a recreation center in Moab on the Fourth of July.

According to Grand County EMS, crews were dispatched to the Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center, 374 North Park Ave., at 4:27 p.m. Thursday.

“A pediatric patient was pulled out of the pool unresponsive & not breathing,” the release states.

An off-duty employee from Moab Regional Hospital worked with lifeguards to begin CPR and airway support for the child.

“The patient was revived and a pulse regained,” the release states.

The child was taken to Moab Regional Hospital in serious but stable condition. The child’s age was not included in the release.

“Our sincere gratitude to the off duty Moab Regional Hospital employee, The Aquatic Center Lifeguards, Moab Valley Fire Department, Moab City Police & the staff at Moab Regional Hospital for their roles in saving the child’s life,” the release from Grand County EMS states.