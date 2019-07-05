Check out what a pro mountain biker is doing to make sure EVERYONE gets a bike and a trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pro mountain biker - and Utah resident - Eric Porter, along with Slim and Knobby's bike shop owner Perry Dickson, run the Wasatch Trails Foundation, which helps get grants for making mountain bike trails that are accessible to everyone.

They believe that anyone can mountain bike when they first get to practice on a flow trail, like the one they built at Wasatch Mountain State Park in Heber Valley, which Amanda and Budah got to try!

Perry also says he has bikes for rent (or for purchase) and can customize the bike to your needs.

Find out more by visiting gohebervalley.com.