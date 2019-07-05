2 reasons why you’d want to buy a tent trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People love tent trailers because not only are they budget-friendly, but they travel light and pop up to be roomier than you could ever imagine! Brett Parris gave us a tour of the 2019 Rockwood 282ESP Tent Trailer that has a front deck for storing your toys and outdoor gear, along with a shower, cassette toilet, rear queen tent bed and a front king.

Plus, there are four storage cabinets throughout this model. You'll also find a booth dinette slide-out. During the day you can enjoy meals here, and at night the dinette makes into additional sleeping space.

The swing galley has a three burner range, sink, and optional refrigerator.

Outside you will find a gas grill, awning, and a 54" x 84" front deck storage with expanded metal decking for toys and all of your gear, plus more!

Go explore it yourself at Parris RV! Visit one of their two locations, or go online at parrisrv.com.