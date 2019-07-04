Woman arrested for starting fire that forced evacuations in Draper
DRAPER, Utah — Draper officers arrested a woman Tuesday in connection with a fire that forced the residents of three homes to evacuate.
Crystal Lebaron, 20, faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless burning for starting the fire, which scorched part of the hillside near Manilla Circle Tuesday afternoon.
According to a probable cause statement, a neighbor told police he saw a young female making statements like “she made a little fire and the wind blew it into the gulley. He also stated the female grabbed a broom to try to put out the flames.”
Officers took Lebaron into custody after spotting her carrying a bucket, which they assumed contained water.
Lebaron invoked her Miranda rights and refused any statements, according to police.
The fire burned an estimated 2-3 acres.