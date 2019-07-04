What can visitors do in Historic Park City for free?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't have to spend a lot of money to enjoy Historic Park City. Meisha Ross, Marketing Consultant for Park City, joined us with some ideas for good old fashioned family fun during the summer there.

The variety of experiences families can enjoy are diverse. You can often see families enjoying the cooler weather, taking photos with Franz the Bear or Loosey the Moose, enjoying free concerts in Miller's Park, taking the kids for a trolley ride, playing a game of corn hole, or just getting lost in the magic of Main Street.

There are a lot of activities planned this summer. Each Sunday throughout the summer, with the exception of three Sundays in August, lower Main Street transforms to host the Park Silly Sunday Market, which is a free eco-friendly open air market, street festival & community forum where neighbors and friends come together to celebrate the community.

The first weekend of August the Kimball Arts Festival returns for its 50th year. Once again Park City's Main Street will host the final stage of the Tour of Utah and the event season winds down with the Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Festival's candlestick event September 14th.

Historic Park City is also home to more than 250 unique businesses, restaurants and shops located in and around the town's renowned Main Street. Many have been in business for thirty or more years.

For more information please visit: historicparkcityutah.com.