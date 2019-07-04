Video captures explosive fire at two fireworks stores on Independence Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MILL, South Carolina — A massive fire erupted outside two fireworks stores in Fort Mill, South Carolina early in the morning on Independence Day.

The York County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out in storage containers between the House of Fireworks and Davey Jones Fireworks stores.

Fireworks were set off as a result leaving some witnesses thinking it was a display for the fourth until they saw the large flames.

Firefighters say the explosives took down a power line leaving some area businesses without power.

The original cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.