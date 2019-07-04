Thousands gather for Western Stampede parade in West Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN — Utah celebrated our nation’s Independence Day Thursday and thousands of families woke up early to catch the best seats in West Jordan.

From horses, the Armed Forces and first responders, there was plenty to enjoy. There were also some familiar FOX 13 faces in the parade. Parade attendees said they consider it an honor to celebrate our nation’s birthday.

“It means we get to celebrate our freedom that other counties don’t have,” said Tate Jenkins.

“The freedoms that we have here in this country are incredible and to be able to come out and experience that with all the people in this town and this city, it’s amazing,” Phil Heywood said.

FOX 13 asked several people in the crowd some Fourth of July trivia.