This fifth wheel is more like a swanky apartment!

Watch this video to get a tour from Ron Criswell of Access RV of the Forest River Cherokee Arctic Wolf!

You'll find a brand-new type of floorplan in this 30-foot fifth wheel that's puts the living room in the middle of an open floorplan. There is a window next to each of the beds (and there are a LOT of beds!) so everything feels bright and airy.

Travel trailer enthusiasts and beginners alike will love the ease of it's push-button auto-leveling feature!

And all of this, Ron says, is more affordable that you might think, because this Arctic Wolf is not to be confused with the higher priced Arctic Fox brand - though you'd never be able to tell the difference!

