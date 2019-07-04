The Salt Project highlights their staycation to Vernal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salt Project bloggers recently took a "staycation" to the Vernal area and shared some of their favorite highlights.

Stephanie Read says they found so much to do, with many of the activities for the entire family.

First, rafting the green river. You do need a National Parks Pass for the trip since you enter the river at the Dinosaur National Monument. After you get geared up (wet suits optional, splash jacket recommended) helmets, and life vests, you board a bus for a beautiful 45 minute drive up river.

Second: McConkie Ranch Petryglyphs. You know the Salt Project loves roadside oddities and this did not disappoint! The ranch is privately owned and they offer bathrooms, icy cold "soda pop", and water. They use the honor system for payments. Drinks are $1, and entrance is $5. When you reach the petryglyphs, they say it's a goldmine of Native Art on the cliffs. The hike is short and well-marked so there's no way you can get lost.

Third: Quarry Exhibit Hall at the Dinosaur National Monument: Be sure to get a Junior Ranger booklet for your little ones. The kids love filling out the books to earn Junior Ranger Badges.

Fourth: Red Fleet Dinosaur Track Hike. The coolest part of the trail is that it has dino tracks printed along the entire thing for markers. They will save you because it is not a clear path and is a mix of dirt and rocks. It's a very easy hike but might be hard for some who need even footing. At the water's edge there are more than 100 dinosaur tracks.

You can follow all their adventures at: thesaltproject.co.