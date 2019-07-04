× Strawberry Shortcakes with Basil Whipped Cream

For the Shortcakes:

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

7 tablespoons very cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

¾ cup cold buttermilk

¼ cup heavy cream

Turbinado sugar for sprinkling on top

For Assembly:

1 ½ pounds strawberries, hulled, halved

¼ cup sugar

½ lemon zested and juiced

Kosher salt

1 cup basil-infused heavy cream*

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Toss strawberries, sugar, lemon zest and juice, a pinch of salt in a medium bowl. Let macerate at least 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Add butter and use your hands to smush the butter into the flour and combine until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add buttermilk and stir with a fork or your hands until mixture just comes together.

Scrape dough onto lightly floured surface and pat into 1-inch thick rectangle. Cut into 6 biscuits and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush the tops with cream and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake about 12-15 minutes until very lightly golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly.

Combine basil-infused heavy cream, powdered sugar, and a pinch of salt in a medium chilled bowl. Beat cream to medium peaks.

Split shortcakes in half using your hands (not a knife), then top with whipped cream and strawberries.

* One day before, put about 20 basil leaves in a small bowl and bruise with the back of a wooden spoon. Add heavy cream, stir, cover, and place in the fridge for at least 12 hours to allow the cream to take on the flavor of the basil. When ready to use, strain cream to remove basil leaves.