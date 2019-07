× Severe weather developing over northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather advisory for northern Utah.

Winds up to 55 mph are possible along with small hail.

The advisory currently lasts through 3:15 p.m. MDT.

The NWS also said this is the first time it has rained at the Salt Lake City airport since 2013.

These storms continue to strengthen and a SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY is now in effect until 315pm. Wind gusts of 45-55 mph are possible along with small hail. #utwx pic.twitter.com/LGcwUopJFx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 4, 2019

The last time it rained at SLC airport on July 4th was 2013 (0.53", the record for the date.) So far today, the airport has received 0.06", tied for the 11th wettest July 4th on record. This is only the 20th July 4th since 1874 that the airport has seen measurable rain. #utwx https://t.co/VxiwUwb2ID — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 4, 2019

