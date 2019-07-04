Firework safety reminders from Unified Fire Authority

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matthew McFarland from Unified Fire Authority recommends enjoying professional fireworks shows.

But if you are going to set off your own at home, he says "think safety first".

You may be surprised to know that sparklers actually cause three-quarters of all hospital visits. Sparklers burn at 1200 degrees... to put that in perspective, wood burns at just under 600 degrees. Matthew says make sure your kids wear eye protection and always supervise them.

Matthew also talked about another fireworks favorite: fountains. He says whether they go in the air, or stay close to the ground they can become unstable. He recommends using landscaping bricks to stabilize them so they don't cause any injuries.

Matthew also says have a bucket filled with water ready. As soon as the fireworks cool off... put them in the bucket of water and leave them overnight.

Also, use a longer lighter (like a grill lighter)... that will put you father away from the firework, so it'll be safer.

For more information please visit: unifiedfire.org.