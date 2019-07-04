× Fire destroys mobile home in Moab

MOAB, Utah — Firefighters extinguished a fire that destroyed a mobile home and an outbuilding in Moab late Wednesday night.

According to Moab Police, the fire occurred around 10:40 at 250 Walnut Ln.

Law enforcement officials with Moab Police, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol arrived at the scene, where they found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters with the Moab Valley Fire Department suppressed and contained the fire before it could spread to two other nearby mobile homes.

Rocky Mountain Power workers also came to the scene to stabilize some power lines that were damaged in the fire.

Moab detectives saw someone running from the scene.

“Based on his statements and evidence at the scene, investigators believe that an extension cord may have been overloaded by multiple appliances, causing it to become hot enough to spark the fire,” a Facebook post from Moab PD said.