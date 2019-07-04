Dozens take part in annual cardboard boat regatta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN, Utah -- During the Fourth of July, many people spend their day on the water, trying to stay cool and have fun -- and that's exactly what people in Morgan, Utah, did at the third annual Cardboard Boat Regatta.

Boats of all shapes and sizes showed up to float a half a mile down the Weber River.

From an army tank, to a Huckleberry Fin raft, to Aladdin’s Magic Carpet, 21 unique boats raced in the regatta.

“It’s pretty sturdy so I think it’ll make it at least three-fourths of the way,” said Mauricio Melendez.

Some of the boats sailed with ease, while others didn’t make it that far down the river.

Colman Bauerle and his crew were feeling confident about their boat with 16 people on board.

“We want to fit a bunch of people on it, so we were going to try and fit the most people,” said Bauerle.

They had a pretty good strategy too.

“To paddle and not run into anything,” said Bauerle.

Mauricio Melendez and his team just hope to stay afloat.

“The best part about it is if, some boats don’t make it off the dock because they just sink but if we make it further than we did last year, it’s a win for us,” said Melendez.

Prizes are given out to first, second and third place finishers, best costume, most epic fail, people’s choice and the slowest time.

The boats were made of only cardboard, duct tape and standard grade paint. Plastic and wooden oars were used for paddling.