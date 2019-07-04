× Crews fighting multiple fires in Utah County, brush fire at Utah-Arizona border

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Crews are battling two wildfires in Utah County this Fourth of July and have already extinguished a third while a brush fire in Arizona is affecting Interstate 15 traffic.

The West Mountain Fire has burned 45 acres on the southeast side of Utah Lake, about 10 miles west of Spanish Fork.

A grass fire near 2000 North on state Route 68 was confirmed by Utah County Dispatch Thursday afternoon.

That fire, named the Clay Pit fire, had burned around eight acres and has since been put out by firefighters.

In Spanish Fork Canyon, the Long Hollow Fire has grown to 70 acres.

According to our partners at the St. George News, a brush fire is causing traffic delays three miles south of the Utah-Arizona border.

A commercial vehicle lost a 48-foot trailer, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which is partially blocking the freeway and started a large brush fire.

