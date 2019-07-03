× Wildfire burning in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — Multiple agencies are responding to a fire in Spanish Fork Canyon on U.S. Highway 6 near mile marker 189, according to Utah Fire Info.

According to dispatch, the fire was reported at 2:46 p.m. in Long Hollow Canyon.

The fire has burned 15 acres and is burning on private and U.S. Forest Service land.

The #longhollowfire on the north side of Hwy6 is appx 10 acres. Burning on private and US Forest Service land. Multiple engines, helicopter and Alta Hotshots on scene. #ffsljc — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 4, 2019

#longhollowfire is now 15 acres. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/YJeeGWfc0P — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 4, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.