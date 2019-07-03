Wildfire burning in Spanish Fork Canyon

Posted 6:04 pm, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04PM, July 3, 2019

Courtesy @UtahFireInfo/Twitter

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — Multiple agencies are responding to a fire in Spanish Fork Canyon on U.S. Highway 6 near mile marker 189, according to Utah Fire Info.

According to dispatch, the fire was reported at 2:46 p.m. in Long Hollow Canyon.

The fire has burned 15 acres and is burning on private and U.S. Forest Service land.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

