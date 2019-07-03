Wildfire burning in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — Multiple agencies are responding to a fire in Spanish Fork Canyon on U.S. Highway 6 near mile marker 189, according to Utah Fire Info.
According to dispatch, the fire was reported at 2:46 p.m. in Long Hollow Canyon.
The fire has burned 15 acres and is burning on private and U.S. Forest Service land.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.