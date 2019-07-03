Steak and Veggie Fried Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium yellow squash, chopped

1 medium zucchini, chopped

1 small bell pepper, any color, seeds removed, chopped

3 garlic cloves, diced

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups white or brown rice, cooked

1 lb. steak, cooked, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

3 green onions, chopped

1/3 cup white or black sesame seeds

In a large skillet up to medium heat, add canola oil. Saute the squash, zucchini and bell pepper for 3-5 minutes, or until slightly softened. Add garlic; cook for another 1-2 minutes.

Push the vegetables to the outside of the pan. Add the eggs in the middle of the pan. Scramble until the eggs are mostly cooked. Stir in rice, cooked steak, sesame oil and soy sauce. Mix well. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council