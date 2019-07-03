Clerk killed in stabbing at Salt Lake City Maverik

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Maverik clerk was killed and another person was injured in a stabbing in Salt Lake City early Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City Police believe things began with a fight at the Maverik near 1300 South Main Street around 3:15 a.m.

That fight escalated into a stabbing and a clerk working at the store was killed. A second person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Two people are in custody in connection with the incident but police are still looking for two more people.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.