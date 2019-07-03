× New military discount app launches in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Member of the U.S. military and reserve forces in Utah have a new way to locate military discounts in their communities.

A free app, Deal Patrol, has expanded its services to Salt Lake City and Ogden, including Utah’s large military presence at Hill Air Force Base. The GPS-enabled app consolidates local discounts for dining, entertainment and other services.

The company was founded by two military veterans who wanted to address a void.

“When I was kid at the Air Force Academy and I had a stipend of $100 a month my freshman year -room and board was provided, but $100 a month doesn’t go far- I quickly learned to ask for military discounts,” says Gavin Light, Deal Patrol Co-Founder and CEO. “I thought, ‘why hasn’t anyone built a comprehensive database where all the discounts are easy to find?’ Everyone likes to save money. We’re making it easier for the military community.”

The Deal Patrol app is a free download available in Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play. Once downloaded, users can use it in any location. Businesses can also submit a discount directly through the app.