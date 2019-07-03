New military discount app launches in Utah

Posted 12:35 pm, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:54PM, July 3, 2019
Hill Air Force Base. Layton, Utah

Hill Air Force Base. Layton, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Member of the U.S. military and reserve forces in Utah have a new way to locate military discounts in their communities.

A free app, Deal Patrol, has expanded its services to Salt Lake City and Ogden, including Utah’s large military presence at Hill Air Force Base. The GPS-enabled app consolidates local discounts for dining, entertainment and other services.

The company was founded by two military veterans who wanted to address a void.

Deal Patrol Logo“When I was kid at the Air Force Academy and I had a stipend of $100 a month my freshman year -room and board was provided, but $100 a month doesn’t go far- I quickly learned to ask for military discounts,” says Gavin Light, Deal Patrol Co-Founder and CEO. “I thought, ‘why hasn’t anyone built a comprehensive database where all the discounts are easy to find?’ Everyone likes to save money. We’re making it easier for the military community.”

The Deal Patrol app is a free download available in Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play. Once downloaded, users can use it in any location. Businesses can also submit a discount directly through the app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.