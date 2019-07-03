Man dead, woman seriously injured after motorcycle collides with car in Layton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah -- A man was killed and a woman is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Layton.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Antelope Drive and Main Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police tell Fox 13 the man operating the motorcycle was going north on Main Street and struck a vehicle making a left turn onto Antelope Drive.

The motorcyclist was speeding, police said, and the impact of the crash threw him from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

A woman riding in the passenger seat of the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other two occupants of that vehicle were not injured.

"Riding a motorcycle can be extremely dangerous," said Sgt. Scott Clarke of Layton Police. "We highly encourage people just to obey the speed limits, wear a helmet, and try to obey traffic laws."