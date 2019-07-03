Man airlifted to hospital aftering being struck by pipe in construction accident

July 3, 2019

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was taken by medical helicopter with serious but not life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a pipe at a construction site near 16100 South and Camp Williams Road.

Sgt. Zach Robinson with Saratoga Springs Police said a crew was laying pipe into the ground Wednesday afternoon when it hoisted up a pipe that started swinging and struck the man, who was in a trench.

A heavy wrecker crew had to help get the man out of the trench, which was about 4-to-5 feet deep.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

