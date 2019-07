× Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks shows and parades in Utah

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

BEAVER

Fireworks

Tushar Mountain 4 Plex

826 E 600 N

Fireworks at dusk

BOUNTIFUL

No known events.

BRIGHAM CITY

Fireworks

800 W Forest St

Fireworks at dark

DRAPER

No known events.

LEHI

4th of July Celebration

Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point

3003 North Thanksgiving Way

Gates open at 4 p.m., events begin at 6:30 and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Free admission

LOGAN

Freedom Fire Celebration and Fireworks show

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

USU Maverik Adventure Stadium

1000 North 800 East

Fireworks begin at dark with a concert afterward

Tickets are $8 each or six for $36.

MOAB

Red Rock & Blues Bash

Swanny City Park

100 W 400 N

Fireworks at dusk

MURRAY

Murray Fun Days

Murray Park

296 East Murray Park Avenue

Events held all day, fireworks 10 p.m.

Free admission

OGDEN

North Ogden Cherry Days Celebration

Cherry Days Parade (Visit link for parade route)

July 4 at 10 a.m.

Fireworks

July 4 at 10 p.m.

Barker Park

2376 N Fruitland Dr.

PRICE

Fireworks

Carbon County Fairgrounds

450 S Fairgrounds Rd.

Fireworks at dusk

PROVO

Grand Parade (Visit link for parade route)

July 4 at 9 a.m.

Stadium of Fire

July 4 at 8 p.m.

LaVell Edwards Stadium

1700 N Canyon Rd.

Tickets $35 to $250

RIVERTON

Town Days

Riverton City Park

1452 West 12600 South

Events all day, fireworks at 10 p.m.

Free admission

ROY

No known events.

SALT LAKE CITY

4th of July Fireworks at The Gateway

July 4 from 4-10 p.m.

The Gateway

18 N Rio Grande St.

Fireworks at dusk

4th of July Celebration

July 4 from 6-10 p.m.

Jordan Park

1060 South 900 West

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

SANDY

Parade (Visit link for parade route)

July 4 at 6 p.m.

Firework Sky Concert (Visit link for fireworks viewing area)

July 4 activities all day

South Towne Promenade

10000 S Centennial Pkwy.

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

SOUTH JORDAN

No known events.

SPANISH FORK

No known events.

ST. GEORGE

4th of July Parade (Visit link for parade route)

July 4 at 7:45 a.m.

4th of July Celebration

July 4 , starting at 5:30

Trailblazer Stadium

225 S 700 E

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Tickets $10

TAYLORSVILLE

No known events.

WEST JORDAN

4th of July Parade (Visit link for parade route)

July 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Independence Day Fireworks

July 4 at 10:15 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Park

985 W 7800 S

Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.