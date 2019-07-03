Government report on border detention conditions shocks Utah Latino activists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Images of detained asylum seekers on the U.S. Mexico border have shocked many of Utah’s Latino residents, says Luis Garza, the executive director of Comunidades Unidas of Utah.

“We need to remember that the people that are currently in those detention facilities, they are children and families and are not criminals,” Garza said.

Conditions on the border were documented in a report from the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security in a report prepared after a June visit to the Rio Grande Valley section of the border.

In the report, the response from the DHS says, “DHS is devoted to the care and processing of the individuals in our custody with the utmost dignity and respect.”