Bluffdale Police seek help identifying man accused of touching child inappropriately

BLUFFDALE, Utah -- Police in Bluffdale are asking for help identifying a man accused of touching a child inappropriately.
According to a press release, the incident occurred between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. in Bluffdale on June 26.
Police received a report stating a man had "slapped a child on the buttocks while the child was out playing in their front yard."
That man was captured walking past a neighbor's doorbell camera, but the footage does not show the alleged assault.
He is described as a Caucasian male between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts, tennis shoes and a blue hat.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Det. Coomes with Bluffdale PD at 801-254-22000.