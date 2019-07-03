Bluffdale Police seek help identifying man accused of touching child inappropriately

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUFFDALE, Utah -- Police in Bluffdale are asking for help identifying a man accused of touching a child inappropriately.

According to a press release, the incident occurred between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. in Bluffdale on June 26.

Police received a report stating a man had "slapped a child on the buttocks while the child was out playing in their front yard."

That man was captured walking past a neighbor's doorbell camera, but the footage does not show the alleged assault.

He is described as a Caucasian male between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts, tennis shoes and a blue hat.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Det. Coomes with Bluffdale PD at 801-254-22000.