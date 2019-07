MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a fraudster.

The man, seen in the photos below, used cloned credit cards to withdraw funds from ATMs in Millcreek, Holladay and Taylorsville. The victims of the frauds still had their cards.

Police say the man was driving a rented white Dodge Ram pickup truck. He has a distinct mark on his forehead that can be seen in photos.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.