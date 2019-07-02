Police ask for help identifying man who robbed bank in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified Police need your help identifying a bank robber.

Police said the robbery occurred Monday at a Mountain America Credit Union at 1298 East Murray Holladay Road.

A man robbed the bank, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing the scene on foot.

The robber is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-40s who is 5’8″ or 5’9″ with a heavy build. The man is balding and was wearing a Salt Lake Bees shirt, gray shorts and a hat in a camouflage pattern.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.