UPDATE: Justin was located safely and returned to his family.

Original story:

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a missing teenager.

Justin Bates, 14, was last seen around 1900 State Street, Salt Lake City Police announced.

He is described as five feet tall, slender and with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black “Jordan” t-shirt (pictured), flip flops, and red, white and black shorts.

Police also said Justin often carries a skateboard.

Call 801-799-3000 with any information.