Logan soccer coach who gives generously to kids gets surprised at Rio Tinto Stadium

SANDY, Utah -- The Fox 13 Dream Team is on a mission to change lives.

We’ve partnered with Mountain America Credit Union, Woodside Homes and Smith’s Food and Drug to help honor some deserving Utahns.

This month, the Dream Team surprised Moises Fajardo.

Moises is a former pro soccer player now living in Logan, where he spends every spare moment teaching kids to play.

He routinely manages 10-12 teams, and this year he’s coaching two girls’ teams for the first time.

Moises often pays for fees, uniforms, and soccer supplies for kids who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Watch the video to see how the Dream Team surprised Moises at Rio Tinto Stadium, which is home to Real Salt Lake.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here.

