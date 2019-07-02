Layton Police need help finding owner of ring found at playground

LAYTON, Utah — Police in Layton are asking for help finding the owner of a ring found at a playground recently.

Layton Police posted on Twitter Tuesday, saying a ring was found “at the playground by the museum and duck pond.”

Anyone who is missing a ring after visiting that area is asked to contact Layton Police and describe the item.

Callers should reference incident #19-10048. The department’s non-emergency number is 801-497-8300.

