Jail hold extended for man accused of killing MacKenzie Lueck

SALT LAKE CITY — The Office of Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill filed a motion Tuesday to extend the jail hold for Ayoola Ajayi, the man accused of killing 23-year-old MacKenzie Lueck last month.

“The motion was granted by Utah’s Third District Court. Consequently, the time to file charges was extended to next week,” according to a statement from Gill’s office. “Mr. Ajayi will be held without bail until that time.”

Ajayi was arrested Friday on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other felonies in connection with Lueck’s death.