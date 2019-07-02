Grilled Romaine Caesar Steak Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 pound boneless steak (i.e. rib eye, sirloin, NY strip)

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shredded, divided

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves, grated

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 anchovy fillets, minced (optional)

3 tablespoons canola or olive oil

4 small heads of romaine lettuce

1 large tomato, chopped

2 cups Caesar style croutons

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Season both sides of the steaks with salt and pepper. In a medium bowl, combine the yogurt, mayonnaise, half the cheese, lemon, anchovies, if using, mustard, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Cover; place in refrigerator until ready to use.

Bring a grill up to medium heat. Brush half of the oil on 3 hearts of romaine. Brush the remaining oil on the steaks or grill grates where steaks will be placed. Place steaks on grill. Cover and grill for 5 minutes. Turn the steak over and grill, covered, until the internal temperature registers 120 degrees on a meat thermometer (for medium rare), about 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let them rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

While the steak is resting, grill the romaine hearts on direct heat for 1 minute per side or until lightly browned. To serve on 4 plates, place one romaine head and 1/4 of the steak slices on each plate. Drizzle desired amount of dressing on each serving. Evenly divide the tomatoes and croutons on each plate. Serve immediately.

Serves 4

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council