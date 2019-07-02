Grilled Romaine Caesar Steak Salad

Posted 12:03 pm, July 2, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:10PM, July 2, 2019

1 pound boneless steak (i.e. rib eye, sirloin, NY strip)

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shredded, divided

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves, grated

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 anchovy fillets, minced (optional)

3 tablespoons canola or olive oil

4 small heads of romaine lettuce

1 large tomato, chopped

2 cups Caesar style croutons

Salt and Pepper, to taste

 

Season both sides of the steaks with salt and pepper. In a medium bowl, combine the yogurt, mayonnaise, half the cheese, lemon, anchovies, if using, mustard, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Cover; place in refrigerator until ready to use.

 

Bring a grill up to medium heat. Brush half of the oil on 3 hearts of romaine. Brush the remaining oil on the steaks or grill grates where steaks will be placed. Place steaks on grill. Cover and grill for 5 minutes. Turn the steak over and grill, covered, until the internal temperature registers 120 degrees on a meat thermometer (for medium rare), about 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let them rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

 

While the steak is resting, grill the romaine hearts on direct heat for 1 minute per side or until lightly browned. To serve on 4 plates, place one romaine head and 1/4 of the steak slices on each plate. Drizzle desired amount of dressing on each serving. Evenly divide the tomatoes and croutons on each plate. Serve immediately.

 

Serves 4

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.