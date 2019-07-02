Grilled Romaine Caesar Steak Salad

1 pound boneless steak (i.e. rib eye, sirloin, NY strip)
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shredded, divided
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 garlic cloves, grated
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
2 anchovy fillets, minced (optional)
3 tablespoons canola or olive oil
4 small heads of romaine lettuce
1 large tomato, chopped
2 cups Caesar style croutons
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Season both sides of the steaks with salt and pepper. In a medium bowl, combine the yogurt, mayonnaise, half the cheese, lemon, anchovies, if using, mustard, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Cover; place in refrigerator until ready to use.
Bring a grill up to medium heat. Brush half of the oil on 3 hearts of romaine. Brush the remaining oil on the steaks or grill grates where steaks will be placed. Place steaks on grill. Cover and grill for 5 minutes. Turn the steak over and grill, covered, until the internal temperature registers 120 degrees on a meat thermometer (for medium rare), about 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let them rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
While the steak is resting, grill the romaine hearts on direct heat for 1 minute per side or until lightly browned. To serve on 4 plates, place one romaine head and 1/4 of the steak slices on each plate. Drizzle desired amount of dressing on each serving. Evenly divide the tomatoes and croutons on each plate. Serve immediately.
Serves 4
