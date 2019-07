Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watermelon is a staple of 4th of July picnics, barbecues and parties.

But you don't have to just cut it up the same way every time.

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson joined us with his tricks for a watermelon keg, watermelon pizza, watermelon capers and watermelon popsicles.

You can find more at: smithsfoodanddrug.com.