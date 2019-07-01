× Vigil for MacKenzie Lueck planned for Monday night at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A vigil for MacKenzie Lueck is planned for Monday night at the University of Utah.

The Associated Students of the University of Utah state the vigil will be on the Union Lawn at 6 p.m. Monday.

Lueck was reported missing in June, and last week a man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering her.

Her family made a brief statement last week, saying in part: