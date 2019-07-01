Vigil for MacKenzie Lueck planned for Monday night at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A vigil for MacKenzie Lueck is planned for Monday night at the University of Utah.
The Associated Students of the University of Utah state the vigil will be on the Union Lawn at 6 p.m. Monday.
Lueck was reported missing in June, and last week a man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering her.
Her family made a brief statement last week, saying in part:
“The Lueck family would like to express their gratitude for the effort put forth by the Salt Lake City Police Department and partnering agencies who assisted, as well as all of the people that provided tips on this case. They are also grateful to her community, her friends, and people around the nation who have supported this investigation.”