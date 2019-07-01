Utah woman says she had uncomfortable date with murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman who went on a date with Ayool Ajayi, the man accused of killing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, says she ended it after one uncomfortable date.

“I met him on Bumble, the online dating app,” said the woman speaking with Fox 13 News on the condition of anonymity.

The online meeting was last year. After chatting through the app, the two decided to meet for lunch where things took an uncomfortable turn.

“He just couldn’t answer questions about, you know, what friends he had at work, what conversations he had, what he really did for a living. It was all really vague,” she said.

She says she never felt truly scared, but had an inner feeling something was not right.

“He just seemed like a very strange individual and not anyone I would want to spend time with," she said.

After seeing an online article about Ajayi’s arrest, she says she realized she may have been lucky to end it so fast.

“I felt scared for my personal safety, that could have been me or could have been anyone," she said. "I think we can hold sadness and fear for what happened to Ms. Lueck and sadness and fear for what happens to other women, especially women of color.”