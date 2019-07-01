Snowbird open on Fourth of July

Brian Brown, a spokesperson for Snowbird Ski Resort said they’re celebrating one of the best years in the resort's history.

Frequent storm patterns from December to late April kept a healthy snowpack at the resort for the 190 days it was open.

The storms carried really dense water, making a great base for the mountain.

The snowpack at the top of the mountain is finally starting to melt, but it's nothing that will stop Snowbird from being open on Independence Day.

“It’s pretty much just a big beach party up here,” Brown said. “People in lots of shorts, tank tops and some pretty clever outfits enjoying skiing and snowboarding, taking in the sun.”

Taking the tram up, the Little Cloud Chair will be the only run open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Brown said to prepare for warm temperatures, but to remember there is a 40-degree difference from down in the Salt Lake Valley.

“We want to make sure that people stay hydrated, bring your sunscreen and just enjoy the fourth,” he said.

Details on the activities Snowbird offers can be found at snowbird.com.