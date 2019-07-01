× Plane spotted amid search for overdue aircraft in Grand County

UPDATE: Grand County Sheriff’s Office states that an aircraft matching the description of the missing plane was spotted just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities are on the way to the scene of that sighting and Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

The update did not specify the condition of the plane or the status of the two people reported to be aboard.

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A search is underway in Grand County for an overdue airplane with two people aboard.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office states they were notified of the overdue aircraft around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

The plane took off from Moab around 8 a.m. Sunday and was due back around noon.

A volunteer search in private planes was conducted Sunday afternoon but paused for the night once it got dark.

Search efforts were expected to continue Monday as the sheriff’s office works with the Department of Public Safety and the Civil Air Patrol.

“PLEASE, for efficient and safe search procedures, we ask that any private pilot who has a plane and wishes to participate, contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 259-8115 to be included in any additional search area assignments as they are needed,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “We appreciate your cooperation in this multi-agency effort and will post updates as they become available.”