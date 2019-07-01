Police: woman withdrew thousands from credit union with stolen license

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a fraud suspect who falsely withdrew money Mountain America Credit Union.

West Jordan Police say the woman pictured below withdrew several thousand dollars from one Mountain America location using a stolen driver’s license belonging to a member of the credit union, then went to another branch and did the same. Both incidents occurred June 7, police say.

She was seen driving a white car that police say was also reported stolen from Sandy before the withdrawals.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact Det. Tracy Williams at 801-414-2801 via phone call or text message.