Police: woman withdrew thousands from credit union with stolen license

Posted 3:43 pm, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, July 1, 2019

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a fraud suspect who falsely withdrew money Mountain America Credit Union.

West Jordan Police say the woman pictured below withdrew several thousand dollars from one Mountain America location using a stolen driver’s license belonging to a member of the credit union, then went to another branch and did the same. Both incidents occurred June 7, police say.

She was seen driving a white car that police say was also reported stolen from Sandy before the withdrawals.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact Det. Tracy Williams at 801-414-2801 via phone call or text message.

Photo Gallery

Inline
