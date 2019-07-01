Pair face felony charges after woman accused of mailing drugs to boyfriend in Utah County Jail

Posted 1:30 pm, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, July 1, 2019

Photo Gallery

UTAH COUNTY — A couple is facing new charges after police say a woman tried to conceal drugs inside a greeting card mailed to her boyfriend in the Utah County Jail.

A press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office states a jail employee found the drugs on June 24 while screening mail using a VeroVision mail scanner.

The release states the employee found “concealed illegal drugs in greeting cards addressed to a current inmate.”

The next day a letter arrived for that same inmate, and it was found to contain the medication Subuxone in the form of sublingual strips.

Both items were addressed to 32-year-old Christopher McKay Cartwright of Provo. The person accused of mailing the drugs was identified by police as 26-year-old Destanee Breanne Redman of American Fork.

Both adults were booked into jail on three second-degree felony counts related to drug distribution in a drug free zone.

The two are boyfriend and girlfriend and are already on supervised probation, the press release states.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.