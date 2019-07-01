× Nine-year-old who died in Wyo. ATV crash was not wearing helmet, police say

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyoming — A nine-year-old died in a Wyoming hospital after crashing an ATV in Sweetwater County over the weekend.

According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Chilton Rd., in the area of Killpecker Sand Dunes. Deputies responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

“A 2008 Arctic Cat 550 was traveling south on Chilton when, for unknown reasons, the ATV abruptly left the west side of the roadway onto the right shoulder embankment and overturned on its side,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The nine-year-old ATV driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The child was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and was pronounced dead.