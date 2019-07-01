How you can waste less of your 4th of July leftovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a big party, you're bound to have leftovers, right?

But, if you plan ahead, you won't have to throw them out.

Dana Williamson, Founder and Executive Director of Wasteless Solutions joined us with some of her favorite tricks.

Dana suggests planning your meal with savethefood.com/guestimator. It helps you calculate for big, small and regular eaters... from the main course to the vegetables and even dessert... letting you know exactly how much you'll need. It also gives you ideas to use the leftovers in future meals.

You can learn more from Dana at: wastelesssolutions.org.