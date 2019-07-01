Gas leak forces evacuations in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — Officials with the Park City Fire District and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office have ordered an evacuation along Ute Blvd. Monday afternoon.

The evacuation area is between S.R. 224 and the Kimball Junction Transit Center roundabout, and it affects the Richins building, a McDonalds, a Taco Bell and the strip mall next to Taco Bell.

Several Dominion Energy employees have responded to the scene to stop the leak. The closures are expected to last several hours.

An update from Park City Fire at about 6 p.m. said a gas line punctured underneath the road caused it to buckle, which made it difficult to access the leak. Dominion has completed precautionary measures and will now be working to repair the line.