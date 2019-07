Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — The Staleys went from a family of five to a family of nine in one day.

It was June 6 that Tara, Cole, Parker, and McCall were born in Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.

“It's been three weeks and a couple days and we're finding our new normal if that exists,” Heather said.

In the video above, meet the amazing couple, their four newborns, and their oldest son, who will make you smile.