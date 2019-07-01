Driver flees scene of crash that caused fuel spill, closure on Redwood Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY -- Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after causing a major crash on Redwood Road early Monday morning.

West Valley City Police tell Fox 13 a semi was turning eastbound onto SR-201 at 2320 South and was struck by a northbound car around 12:30 a.m.

The crash caused 30 to 50 gallons of diesel to spill. There were no injuries reported, but the crash and resulting spill forced a closure on Redwood Road until about 3 a.m.

Hazmat crews responded to clean up the spilled fuel.

Police said the driver of the car that hit the semi fled from the scene.