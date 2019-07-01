Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27 in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died in Texas.

The team said in a statement on Twitter: “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas.”

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

It's not clear how the California native died.

Skaggs last pitched over the weekend against the Oakland A's. The Angels are in Texas to play the Rangers, but Monday's game has been canceled.

He played with the Orem Owlz in 2009 and the Salt Lake Bees in 2014, 2016 and 2017.