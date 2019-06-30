When the Russian police arrived, deported American knew his LDS mission ‘would never be the same’

Posted 10:20 am, June 30, 2019

(Photo courtesy of David Gaag) Elders Kole Brodowski and David Gaag point to where they served in the Russian Rostov Mission. The two Latter-day Saint volunteers later were detained by police and deported.

Vilnius, Lithuania • The three-week detention of two Latter-day Saint volunteers-cum-missionaries in Russia earlier this year may not be ripe for a James Bond action thriller or even a real-life kidnapping saga like “The Saratov Approach,” but the prolonged ordeal was still a quiet drama for the pair and their church. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It began on an unremarkable Friday night in Novorossiysk, a city near the Baltic coast, when two fresh-faced young men from the United States who were serving full time for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited locals to come to their weekly game night at the faith’s meetinghouse, where the guests could practice their conversational English.

The March 1 event started at 6:30 p.m. with about 15 participants, going around a circle, introducing themselves. About 20 minutes into the exercise, the door opened and four police officers — two in uniform — and three cameramen strolled in.



