Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’: Cherry Clafoutis and Cherry Mint Spritzers

Fox 13's Kerri Cronk joined Chef Jeff Jackson for this weeks 'Sunday Brunch' segment where they made Cherry Clafoutis and Cherry Mint Spritzers.

Cherry Clafoutis

Ingredients:

2 c. fresh cherries, pitted

2 tbsp. slivered almonds

3 lg. eggs

¾ c. sugar

1 tbsp. brown sugar

½ c. all-purpose flour

1/8 tsp. salt

1 c. whole milk

¾ tsp. almond extract

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

2 tbsp. butter softened

Powdered sugar for dusting

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Butter and flour a 9x9, or 10x7 baking dish. Scatter the cherries and almonds over the bottom of the dish.

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugars until smooth. Whisk in the salt and flour until smooth. Next, add the milk, almond and vanilla extracts. Whisk until smooth.

3. Pour the batter over the cherries and almonds. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until lightly browned and the tip of a butter knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Check halfway through the cooking process and if it is browning too much, loosely cover with aluminum foil for the remainder of the baking.

4. Completely cool at room temperature, and once it has cooled, dust with powdered sugar, slice and serve.

Cherry-Mint Spritzer

Ingredients:

1 c. fresh cherries, pitted

4 tbsp. lime juice

¼ c. mint leaves, 4 leaves set aside for garnish

3 c. cherry flavored lemon-lime soda

Directions:

1. Evenly divide the cherries and mint leaves among 4 glasses. Using the back of a wooden spoon, mash the cherries and mint together until the cherries have released their juices.

2. Put 1 tbsp. of lime juice in each glass. Top each glass with a little ice and fill with the soda.

3. Garnish with the reserved mint leaves.