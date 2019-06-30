More than a music festival: LoveLoud 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Thousands of people gathered at the USANA Amphitheater Saturday night for the third annual LoveLoud festival.

The festival has grown every year — this year's headliner was Kesha.

LoveLoud founder and Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds said the festival is about more than music.

"We want people to have a good time," Reynolds said. "But above all, we want to shift the culture, we want to destigmatize what it means to be LGBTQ, we want people to stop having this conversation, we want it to just be a part of life where people just exist and we go about our life."

The festival was hosted by Kelan Allen, a YouTube personality and contributor to "Ellen."

Speakers included Matt Easton, the BYU political science valedictorian who came out as gay during his graduation speech this year.