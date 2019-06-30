Defense attorney named in MacKenzie Lueck case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A defense attorney has been named to represent Ayoola Ajayi, the man accused of killing 23-year-old University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck.

Susanne Gustin is now representing Ayoola Ajayi, the 31-year-old facing charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice in Lueck's death.

Fox 13 caught up with Gustin as she left Salt Lake County Jail Saturday afternoon. Gustin confirmed she is currently representing Ajayi and was there meeting with him, but she does not know if she will represent him throughout the entire case.

"I'm representing him right now; I don't know if that will continue. Other than that, I can't reveal any information, sorry," Gustin said.

Gustin said she will be representing Ajayi during his first court appearance next week.