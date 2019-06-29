Zion anticipates crowded conditions over July 4th weekend; law enforcement on watch for drunk drivers

An hours long line forms at the Grotto to hike Angels Landing over Memorial Day weekend, Zion National Park, Utah, May 25, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Zion National Park, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— Zion National Park is preparing for a busy 4th of July weekend, with plans in place for increased law enforcement presence and a queue system for the park’s most popular hiking trail. The St. George News reports.

The park is expecting around 25,000 visitors each day between July 4-7, park spokesperson Aly Baltrus told St. George News, explaining that higher visitation brings an increased risk of drunk drivers.

“We practically become a small city each day,” she said. “Just like any small city, impaired driving can be a problem.”

Impaired driving can be especially dangerous in the park, where narrow roads, steep drop-offs, sharp turns and heavy traffic congestion are common.

To continue reading this article, click here.

