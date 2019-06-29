× Provo Canyon blocked due to rollover

PROVO, Utah — Northbound US 189 traffic heading into Provo Canyon was at a standstill Saturday afternoon after an accident near Canyon View Park.

Provo Police recommended using other routes until further notice. Southbound lanes were also blocked off with vehicles trickling through.

A single vehicle rolled on the highway, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Jacob Cox. No serious injuries were reported.

Utah Department of Transportation expects the scene to be cleared by 4:30 p.m.

Crash

Both Directions US 189 at MP 9 (Canyon View Park / Provo) Utah Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 4:28 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 29, 2019