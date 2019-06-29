Provo Canyon blocked due to rollover
PROVO, Utah — Northbound US 189 traffic heading into Provo Canyon was at a standstill Saturday afternoon after an accident near Canyon View Park.
Provo Police recommended using other routes until further notice. Southbound lanes were also blocked off with vehicles trickling through.
A single vehicle rolled on the highway, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Jacob Cox. No serious injuries were reported.
Utah Department of Transportation expects the scene to be cleared by 4:30 p.m.
